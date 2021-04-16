Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 24.89 lakhs from over 12,000 people caught spitting in public places

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over Rs 24,89,100 in fines within a span of six months from around 12,000 people who were caught spitting in open/public spaces. The step is a part of the measures to contain the further spread of coronavirus as well as Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Last year in March, BMC through its official Twitter handle had announced that "spitting in public space will attract a fine of Rs. 1,000 or detention u/s 189 IPC". Later the fine amount was reduced to Rs 200. "While we do our best to ensure that no such activity takes place in the city, a little cooperation from Mumbaikars in these difficult times will help us go a long way in our fight against coronavirus. However, this not easy. People do not realise that their action can risk the lives of others," said senior BMC official.

Under Section 461 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, a fine of Rs. 200 is collected from people who are caught spitting in public places. Accordingly, a fine of Rs 24.89 lakhs has been collected in the last 6 months. The highest amount of Rs.3,52,600 was collected from 'L' ward (Kurla, Sakinaka etc) followed by 'A' ward (Churchgate, Colaba, Fort) and 'C' ward (Kalbadevi, Chirabazar, etc.) from where Rs. 3.29 lakh and Rs. 2.34 lakh were collected respectively.

According to the officials, this punishment is being handed out as per the BMC's Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws that give the civic body powers to ask citizens to do various community services for spitting on roads, however, despite all this over 12,000 people were caught spitting on the roads in last six months.

Fine collected (ward wise data)

A ward - Rs. 3,29,800 / -

B ward - Rs. 1,31,000 / -

C ward - Rs. 2,34,800 / -

D ward - Rs. 66,400 / -

E ward - Rs. 20,000 / -

F South ward - Rs. 2,17,400 / -

F North ward - Rs.50,600 / -

G South ward - Rs. 26,000 / -

G North ward - Rs.25,900 / -

H West ward - Rs.25,800 / -

H East ward - Rs. 1,71,400 /-

K east ward - Rs. 27,000 / -

K west ward - Rs.95,600 / -

P South ward - Rs. 69,800 / -

P North ward - Rs. 1,79,200 / -

R South ward- Rs.33,500 / -

R Central ward - Rs.43,800 / -

R North ward - Rs.94,800 / -

L ward - Rs.352,600 / -

M East ward - Rs.19,200 / -

M West ward - Rs. 1,01,200 / -

N ward - Rs. 71,300 / -

S ward - Rs.90,400 / -

T ward - Rs. 11,600 / -