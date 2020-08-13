Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1 lakh patients recover, 923 discharged in last 24 hours

More than 1,00,000 patients have fought COVID-19 and gone home in Mumbai and 923 have been discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the city’s total recovery count has gone up to 1,00,070 so far. Meanwhile, it has reported 1,132 cases and 50 deaths, taking the total count to 1,26,371 with 6,940 deaths so far.

For the second time, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day cases, deaths and recovery. The state reported 12,712 new cases and 344 fatalities, taking the total tally to 5,48,313 with 18,650 deaths so far. Till now, 3,81,843 patients have been discharged across the state and 13,408 have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 344 deaths, 238 were from the last 48 hours, 66 from the last week, and 40 from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 99 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 60 in Pune, 57 in Nashik, 35 each in Kolhapur and Latur, 33 in Nagpur, 14 in Aurangabad and nine in Akola, while two deaths were from another state.

State health officials said the situation was under control and improving. The growth rate was also reducing. “The situation is absolutely under control and improving as the doubling rate of the cases in the state has increased to 31.25 days from 21.2 days on June 30 and 16.29 days on May 31,” he said. Moreover, the patient growth rate has also reduced to 2.24 per cent from 3.32 per cent on June 30 and 4.35 per cent on May 30.

So far, a total of 29.08 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.84 per cent were positive. There are 10.15 lakh people in home quarantine and over 35,880 in institutional quarantine.