Covid-19 in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC sees 50% drop in active cases in last 12 days; availability of beds jumps to 52%

Mira Bhayandar, May 11: In a welcome respite for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed a 50 percent drop in the last twelve days. From 2,399 on April 1 to 4,326 on April 30, the MBMC had reported a 100 percent increase in the number of active cases in just 30 days with 4,527 as the peak on April 24.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the health department personnel attached to the public healthcare facilities, the number of patients who recovered from the illness has been higher than the fresh Covid cases reported this month.

While 3,544 people were found to be infected in the past twelve days, a total of 5,655 patients recovered which is 2,111 more than the fresh detections. The trend has been observed on all days of this month when the total number of recovered patients is greater than the number of new infected persons.