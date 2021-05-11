Covid-19 in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC sees 50% drop in active cases in last 12 days; availability of beds jumps to 52%

Mira Bhayandar, May 11: In a welcome respite for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed a 50 percent drop in the last twelve days. From 2,399 on April 1 to 4,326 on April 30, the MBMC had reported a 100 percent increase in the number of active cases in just 30 days with 4,527 as the peak on April 24.
Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the health department personnel attached to the public healthcare facilities, the number of patients who recovered from the illness has been higher than the fresh Covid cases reported this month.
While 3,544 people were found to be infected in the past twelve days, a total of 5,655 patients recovered which is 2,111 more than the fresh detections. The trend has been observed on all days of this month when the total number of recovered patients is greater than the number of new infected persons.
"This has contributed to a significant decrease in the number of total active cases which had dipped to 227 till Monday evening," a health officer said.
With the twin-city’s active Covid-19 cases going down, the bed occupancy has significantly reduced as the number of available beds has increased.
Of the total 3,131 Covid beds across all private and public healthcare facilities in the twin-city, only 1,486 are currently occupied, as a result the number of vacant beds has jumped to 1,633 (52 per cent).
Apart from availability of 79 ventilators, the vacant beds include 1,040 in the general category, 535 oxygen beds and 58 ICU beds, officials said. While the overall recovery rate has further improved to 92.74 per cent, the bettering figures have ensured that the twin-city’s active cases have come down to 2,227.
However, despite a better recovery, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2.44 % which remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll had mounted to 1,125 till Monday night.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)