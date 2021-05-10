Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reserves 70% COVID-19 vaccines for beneficiaries who are due for second shot

In a significant move to ensure timely vaccinations before the due date, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to reserve 70 per cent of the available stock of Covid-19 vaccines for beneficiaries above 45 years of age who are due for their second dose. The rest 30 per cent of the existing stock of both--Covishield and Covaxin--will be utilized to vaccinate those who are seeking the first dose, officials said.

Apart from struggling to meet even the current demand given the erratic vaccine supply in the twin-city, the health department officials attached to the registration wing are facing a double whammy owing to technical glitches in the central governments CoWIN application.

Out of the 3.14 lakh targetted beneficiaries falling in the age group of 45 years and above, around 1.5 lakh have taken the first shot while nearly 35,000 people have been vaccinated for the second dose.

A cursory glance at the overall vaccination figures released by the civic administration shows that a total of 2,10,340 people had been vaccinated till Sunday evening out of which 1,63,132 and 47,208 people have been administered the first and second dose respectively.

On Sunday, only 567 people were given their first dose at the designated public vaccination centers in the twin city. As of now, 12 public health care facilities have been tagged as Covid-19 vaccination centers for beneficiaries falling in the 45 plus age group category, but only one center is currently catering to the needs of people aged between 18 and 45 years.

However, municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole has already earmarked 27 more vaccination centers which would become operational immediately after an official nod and adequate supply of vaccines from the government authorities.