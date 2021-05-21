COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 1,56,491 vaccinated on May 20; tally reaches 2,04,99,346

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 21 crossed the 2.04 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 21, inoculated 2,04,65,193 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 2,00,41,648 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Rajastahn, Gujarat with 1,58,13,654, 1,57,08,235 and 1,51,76,798 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 29,911 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 738 deaths on Thursday, which took its infection tally to 54,97,448 and toll to 85,355, the health department said.

The state witnessed a drop of 4,120 cases as compared to Wednesday, when it had recorded 34,031 cases.

A 47,371 patients got discharge during the day, the state's recovery count reached 50,26,308, it said.

With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state now stands at 91.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.55 per cent. The positivity rate is 17.09 per cent.

The count of active cases dropped below four lakh and reached 3,83,253, the department said in its report.

Mumbai city reported 1,433 cases and 59 deaths, taking the city's cumulative infection count to 6,92,785 and toll to 14,410.

Mumbai division added 3,767 cases and 168 deaths.

Apart from Mumbai, the rural parts of Raigad district reported 43 deaths and Palghar 21.

Nashik division reported 4,884 cases and 50 deaths. In that division, Ahmednagar district alone added 2,236 cases and 14 deaths.

Jalgaon also recorded 14 deaths, while 10 fatalities each were reported in Nashik rural and Nashik city, it said.

Pune division witnessed 7,130 new COVID-19 cases, which were reported mainly from Pune's rural parts as well as from Solapur and Satara.

Rural parts of Pune district reported 2,074 cases, while 1,000 infections are detected in Pune city, it said.

Solapur and Satara districts added 1,597 and 1,720 cases respectively.

Of the 134 deaths in Pune division, 66 were from Pune rural followed by 24 in Solapur, 21 in Pune City and 15 in Satara, the department said.

Kolhapur division added 3,262 cases and 120 deaths.

As many as 1,317 cases were reported from Sangli district's rural parts along with 28 deaths.

Kolhapur rural reported 43 deaths, while the virus claimed 29 lives in Ratnagiri district.

In Marathwada, Aurangabad division's caseload increased by 1,640. The division reported 38 deaths, of which Aurangabad city and Parbhani district reported 12 each.

Latur division reported 2,245 cases and 89 deaths, of which 47 came from Beed followed by 23 from Osmanabad and 13 from rural parts of Latur.

The rural parts of Amravati and Buldhana added 1,156 and 1,146 COVID-19 cases, respectively, to the total of 4,364 cases found in Akola division. Out of 46 deaths in the division, 19 took place in rural parts of Amravati.

Nagpur division added 2,619 cases while 93 people lost of COVID-19 infection, 24 of them in Nagpur city, 16 each in Wardha and Gadchiroli, while rural parts of Nagpur reported 12 deaths, the statement said.

With 2,79,911 tests carried out during the day, the overall test count in the state has reached 3,21,54,275.

(With inputs from Agencies)