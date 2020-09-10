COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Police force reports 533 new cases

The state police force continues to set new records in its COVID-19 count. On Tuesday, the police force recorded 533 new cases, the highest so far in 24 hours. This is the second time the state police force has reported over 500 fresh cases. The previous high was 511 new cases that were reported on September 5.

With the 533 new infections that were recorded on Tuesday, the tally of total positive cases in the police force has jumped to 17,972. 1,921 officers have contracted the virus so far. 14,269 police personnel have successfully recovered and 3,523 police personnel are still undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, the death toll of the police force, owing to COVID-19, touched 180, with three more police personnel succumbing to it. According to the state police officials, Mumbai, Thane and Gadchiroli districts have reported a single death on Tuesday.

33-year-old Sachin Pardeshi attached to the Hill Line police station of Thane city died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Head constable Ravindra Gedam, 52, also succumbed to the virus on the same day. Gedam, who was attached to Mulchera police in Gadchiroli, was battling the virus since the last week of August. He was admitted to Government Medical college in Nagpur. Police constable Suryakant Mohite, 54, attached to RAK Marg police station, also succumbed to it.