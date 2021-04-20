COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Decision on complete lockdown final, announcement at 8 pm tomorrow

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce a complete lockdown as the existing 'Break The Chain' guidelines aren't proving to be efficient in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters that the Chief Minister will announce his decision at 8 pm tomorrow.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," said Tope. "Tomorrow after 8pm, the CM will announce the decision on lockdown in the state," he added.

Minister Aslam Sheikh said the guidelines regarding the complete lockdown will be announced soon. "Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon," he said.

According to sources, the complete lockdown will be for a period of 15 days. It is likely to begin from tomorrow (Wednesday) night or early Thursday. Public transport is also likely to remain shut during the period. The lockdown period will be used to strengthen the health facilities and infrastructure, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet has set up a three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and comprising Finance Secretary Manoj Saunik and Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas for procurement of oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.