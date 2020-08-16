Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 12,614 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,84,754

With 12,000 plus new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, Maharashtra’s tally nears the 6 lakh mark. The state, on Saturday, reported 12,614 new cases, including 322 deaths, taking the total cumulative cases to 5.84 lakh, the health department said.

Of the 12,614 new cases in the state, 1,254 new cases were in Mumbai, which took the state’s tally to 5,84,754 cases and Mumbai’s to 1,27,716.

The death toll in Maharashtra jumped to 19,749 with 322 casualties. Mumbai reported 48 casualties, taking the total death toll to 7083.

The state's count of new cases on Saturday was marginally higher than Friday’s count of 12,608 new cases. On most days between August 8 and August 15, Maharashtra has reported 12,000 plus COVID-19 cases on a single day. On August 8, Maharashtra marked the highest single-day spike with 12,822 that took the tally past the 5 lakh mark. In the last one week, the state has added 80,000 new cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's growth rate of coronavirus cases, as on August 15, stands at 0.84 per cent. Only three wards currently pose a cause of concern for the authorities, which have registered a growth rate above 1.20 per cent this week. This includes D ward (Malabar Hill, Gamdevi, Napeansea Road), C ward (Charni Road) in south Mumbai and R central ward (Borivali) in the northwest belt.

As on Saturday, R Central is the only ward to have over 1,000 active cases. Number of active cases in other 23 BMC administrative wards have gone below 1,000. R Central ward has total 1,184 active cases and 234 deaths.