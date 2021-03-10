COVID-19 in Maharashtra: As cases surge, Aurangabad police to collect fine from mask rule violators

Aurangabad: Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey has authorised the city police to impose fine on those not wearing mask here in Maharashtra, a civic official said on Wednesday.

Till now, teams of the city civic body were collecting a fine of Rs 500 each from those not wearing face coverings. The municipal commissioner, in an order issued on Tuesday, also authorised the city police to collect the fine from the mask rule violators, the official said.

He said out of the total fine collected by the police, 50 per cent will go to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and remaining will be deposited in the police welfare fund. With the addition of 550 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the infection count in the district has reached 53,907, another official said.

The district also reported eight more deaths due to the coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,304, he said. So far, 49,382 patients have recovered from the viral infection, while there are 3,221 active cases in the district, the official said.