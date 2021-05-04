COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Amid surge in cases, 10 days lockdown imposed in Kolhapur

Despite imposition of lockdown like curbs imposed in Maharashtra, certain districts still have yet not seen a fall in the numbers of cases. In view of the increasing number of patients in Kolhapur, it has been decided to impose strict lockdown for the next 10 days starting from tomorrow (May 5).

The growing number of corona patients in the district is due to the apparent shortage of oxygen and remedivir. Guardian Minister Satej Patil said that the need for oxygen in the district is increasing at present. If the patients continue to grow, more oxygen will be needed. He said that strict lockdown should be imposed in the district from 11 am tomorrow to break the chain of increasing number of patients.

Besides Kolhapur, guardian minister of Sangli, Jayant Patil has announced a complete lockdown in the district for 8 days.

The lockdown will come in force from midnight of May 5.