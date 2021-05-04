COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Amid surge in cases, 10 days lockdown imposed in Kolhapur

Despite imposition of lockdown like curbs imposed in Maharashtra, certain districts still have yet not seen a fall in the numbers of cases. In view of the increasing number of patients in Kolhapur, it has been decided to impose strict lockdown for the next 10 days starting from tomorrow (May 5).
The growing number of corona patients in the district is due to the apparent shortage of oxygen and remedivir. Guardian Minister Satej Patil said that the need for oxygen in the district is increasing at present. If the patients continue to grow, more oxygen will be needed. He said that strict lockdown should be imposed in the district from 11 am tomorrow to break the chain of increasing number of patients.
Besides Kolhapur, guardian minister of Sangli, Jayant Patil has announced a complete lockdown in the district for 8 days.
The lockdown will come in force from midnight of May 5.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed a slight drop in the number of daily Covid cases on Monday, with the state reporting 48,621 new infections and 567 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 47,71,022, with 70, 851 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 59,500 Covid patients have recovered on Monday across the state, increasing the total count to 40,41,158 till now, with a recovery rate of 84 per cent.
Mumbai reported less than 3,000 cases on Monday, with 2,662 new infections and 78 Covid deaths, increasing the total count to 6,58,866, with 13,408 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of the city has increased to 111 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.69 per cent.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 6,680 new cases on Monday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6878 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,220 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3976 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3012, Latur circle 3508, Akola circle 4490, and Nagpur circle recorded 7857 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Meanwhile, in a positive development, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and 10 other states are showing signs of plateauing in its daily COVID-19 cases.
Addressing a news briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Punjab, are showing early signs of plateauing.
The states showing signs of plateauing are: Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
