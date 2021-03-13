COVID-19 in Kalyan: P1-P2 systems leads to more congestion on streets

The hawkers in Kalyan-Dombivli do not seem to follow P1-P2 system, which has been implemented from Saturday-Sunday to curb COVID-19 cases. As the hawkers placed on P2 side were noticed shifting to P1 side, making it more congested.

After noticing immense rise in COVID cases on Wednesday. The KDMC had announced P1-P2 system for shops and hawkers on weekend with time limits for their daily functioning.

On Saturday, the market areas and street vendors in Kalyan-Dombivli were noticed violating the rules, as hawkers from P2 lane had shifted to P1 lanes. Hence, an aim behind implementing this system to curb the crowd didn't was not noticed within many areas of the twin city.

"P1-P2 system has led to more crowd, on one side of either sides of the streets in the city, especially in the market area. Though shops are noticed following the rule by keeping their shops close, however hawkers instead of taking off for a day have shifted to another lane (P1 side) leading to more congestion," said Sushil Soni, a shop owner and resident from Kalyan.