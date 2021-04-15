COVID-19 in Indore: IMC intensifies sanitization drive

With the increase in Covid-19 cases, Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday intensified the drive to disinfecting containment areas and crowded markets with sanitiser.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said 57 tractor trolleys are doing sanitization in the cantonment area and other areas in the city. Besides, 9 tractors in which machines are fitted 360-degree sanitization are also sanitizing major market places.

During the lockdown on Wednesday, the IMC performed the sanitation work at the vaccination centre, crematorium, main roads as well as other areas.

The areas where sanitization was done included: Mahavir Nagar, Aditya Nagar, Manavata Nagar, Vishnupuri Main Road, Greater Tirupati Nagar, Scheme No 54, Vishnupuri , Bhanwarkua, Bholaram Ustad Marg, , Sai Kripa Colony, Musakhedi, Shyam Nagar, Sri Nagar, Khajrana, Jawahar Marg, Sudama Nagar, Annapurna Road etc.