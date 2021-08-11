COVID-19: Delta plus cases across Maharashtra up by 44%

Mumbai: The number of Delta-plus cases across Maharashtra have risen to 65, up from the 45 reported until August 9, according to the state health department. More worryingly, the dreaded Delta variant has been found in 80 per cent of samples sent for genome sequencing in the state. Officials said they have kept all districts on alert, directing all the district health officers to conduct strict vigilance and surveillance to curb the spread of Delta plus cases.

Of the 65 patients detected across Maharashtra, 13 are from Jalgaon, Ratnagiri (12), Mumbai (11), six each in Thane and Pune, Palghar (3), two each in Nanded, Gondia and Raigad and one each from Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed.

The state also carried out an age-wise analysis and found that 33 of the 65 cases were in the 19-45 age group, 17 in the 46-60 age group, eight among senior citizens and seven in children (up to 18 years of age).

Meanwhile, the Delta-plus count in Mumbai has increased to 11, up from the six cases reported until August 9. “We are gathering details about the cases,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, BMC. Moreover, none of these cases are recent and all have been recovered.

State officials said although the majority of the cases are at least two weeks old, a full contact tracing and surveillance exercise will be carried out in districts. Local authorities have gathered information on 35 of the 45 patients. “Our analysis shows that all patients had mild to moderate symptoms. There has been only one death. Importantly, in districts where Delta-plus cases have been found, there is no increase in transmission,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate.

Experts from the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology said an occasional mutation was likely, adding that they had a tie-up with Pune’s BJ Medical College, the central coordinating lab for genome sequencing in the state. “We are getting samples from all districts of Maharashtra and the process is being closely tracked,” said an expert.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:30 PM IST