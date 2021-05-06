COVID-19: Centre has cut Maharashtra oxygen allocation by 50 MT, says state health minister Rajesh Tope

The Centre has reduced the supply of liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra from Karnataka by 50 metric tonnes (MT), a move which will have severe impact on treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. He said the issue of reduction in liquid medical oxygen supply to Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of active cases in the country, should be raised with the Union health ministry.

Speaking to reporters here, Tope said, The Union government today reduced the allocation of liquid medical oxygen from Karnataka by 50 metric tonnes. "It will have severe impact on the ongoing treatment of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra. It is necessary to raise the issue with the Union health ministry and other officials concerned."

He said the state government is setting up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen plants to increase production of the life-saving gas used in treatment of serious coronavirus patients. "Maharashtra is currently consuming 1,750 MT of (medical) oxygen, he said.