COVID-19 cases explode in Mumbai: City records highest peak since pandemic outbreak as 8,646 test positive

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 8,646 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year was recorded.
With this, total count of positive cases went up to 4,23,360. The city reported 18 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,704.
As per BMC reports, there are 55,005 active patients in the city.
Maharashtra on Wednesday (March 31) recorded 39,544 new COVID-19 cases. The previous highest single-day surge was 40,414 cases, which was recorded on Sunday, March 28.
Besides, 227 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.94%.
23,600 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,53,307. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.71%.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28) amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conferencing.
