Mumbai: BMC issues revised guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients; click here to know eligibility criteria

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 5,394 new Covid-19 cases. On March 28, the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year was recorded.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued new guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients.

Who is eligible for home quarantine?

The patients who have tested COVID positive shall be permitted to be in “Home Isolation” with the following conditions:

1. The following patients shall be allowed to be in Home Isolation -

a) Asymptomatic

b) Mild symptomatic [No co-morbidity, mild fever <100 F, SPO2 > 95 and other normal parameters]

c) Elderly and co-morbid patients with no symptoms after evaluation by AMO in consultation with the family doctor as per GOI guidelines

2. The patient shall be clinically assigned as an asymptomatic/mild case through telephonic triage or by the health staff/medical officer/ physician.

3. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts. Separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet for the patient in home isolation.

4. The patient shall stay in the identified room and away from other persons in the home (especially the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, etc.).

5. The patient must have a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, face masks, gloves, sanitiser, etc. to be used during Home Isolation.

6. The patient shall report to the IVR call/health staff /medical officer/family physician about their health status and maintain the chart of vital parameters at home.

7. Dedicated telemonitoring link is already established through step 1 for daily follow-up of the patient during the entire period of Home Isolation through IVR calls and SMS to the patients.

8. The release of the patient from home isolation shall be as per the existing discharge protocol of the state for COVID-19.

9. The Home Isolation shall be with the knowledge of the family members, neighbours/society, treating Physician and local Health Posts.