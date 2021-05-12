Covid-19: Bombay High Court orders Maharashtra Government to stay prepared for third wave, protect children

Mumbai, May 12: The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Wednesday ordered the Maharashtra government and also the BMC to spell out on an affidavit about the steps they propose to undertake to contain the spread of Covid19 virus among children and teenagers.

This comes while the bench was hearing a clutch of petitions pertaining to Covid Crisis in the state owing to shortage of essentials like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Oxygen, beds, ventilators etc.

During the course of the hearing, the judges noted that experts had recently cautioned the authorities about the third wave of the pandemic, which would be more dangerous.

"Experts have said children would be more vulnerable. We want to know what steps are you (authorities) taking to strengthen the existing infrastructure for children's health," CJ Datta said.