Chhattisgarh: 50 children test positive for COVID-19 at Raipur's Mana shelter home

Raipur: The second wave of Covid 19 is not sparing even minor children. As per available information 50 children of a Mana shelter home of capital Raipur tested Covid positive on Monday.

Out of 150 children, 50 were tested Covid positive and were put in isolation at Mana Shelter Home, Raipur Nandlal Choudhary, Joint Director, Woman and Child Welfare said.

The health condition of all the children in the Child shelter home is normal, and they are doing fine.

Just after some complaints of fever were reported, a team of doctors visited the shelter home and after carrying out a test, provided them medication, said the officer.