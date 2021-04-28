COVID-19: BMC to open 227 new vaccination centers ahead of third phase of vaccination drive

Ahead of the third phase of the massive vaccination drive that kicks off on May 1, the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai has charted out new plan to conduct the vaccination smoothly as in the phase all between the age group of 18 to 24 shall be eligilble for the vaccination. The Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has laid down some points regarding the forthcoming vaccination drive to be held in the city.

Chahal said that the BMC shall be opening 227 new MCMG centers in each municipal ward which will be opened in each municipal ward for all citizens in 18 years plus age category. Currently, there are 63 MCGM/ government vaccination centers in the municipal limits for the age category of 45 years and above.

Presen 73 vaccination centres in private hospitals would be increased to 100 plus private hospitals and they shall cater for vaccination to all citizens in the age category of 18 plus.