COVID-19: BMC to open 227 new vaccination centers ahead of third phase of vaccination drive

Ahead of the third phase of the massive vaccination drive that kicks off on May 1, the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai has charted out new plan to conduct the vaccination smoothly as in the phase all between the age group of 18 to 24 shall be eligilble for the vaccination. The Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has laid down some points regarding the forthcoming vaccination drive to be held in the city.
Chahal said that the BMC shall be opening 227 new MCMG centers in each municipal ward which will be opened in each municipal ward for all citizens in 18 years plus age category. Currently, there are 63 MCGM/ government vaccination centers in the municipal limits for the age category of 45 years and above.
Presen 73 vaccination centres in private hospitals would be increased to 100 plus private hospitals and they shall cater for vaccination to all citizens in the age category of 18 plus.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said it has vaccinated 69,577 people on April 26 and resolved to take it up to 1 lakh per day soon.
"Happy to share that MCGM did 69577 vaccinations in a day, yesterday. Team MCGM resolves to take it to 1,00,000 per day soon," municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a message.
As per the BMC data, a total 45,326 people were inoculated during the day with 42,006 of them receiving Covishield shots and 3,320 Covaxin including 2,233 beneficiaries who received the second doses.
Meanwhile, the BMC urged people to get vaccinated and not to crowd at the centres before time.