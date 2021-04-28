COVID-19 in Mumbai: BKC jumbo centre runs out of vaccines; BMC says it will reopen as soon as stock is replenished

For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccination drive kickstarted in January, more than 70,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across Mumbai. According to the data, 72,606 registered beneficiaries were inoculated on Tuesday, of which 4,533 were administered Covaxin.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, while more than twice as many patients recovered from the infection during the day.

With the addition of 4,014 new cases, the city’s COVID-19 tally surged to 6,35,541, while the death toll rose to 12,912. Also, 8,240 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases to 5,55,101.