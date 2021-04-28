COVID-19 in Mumbai: BKC jumbo centre runs out of vaccines; BMC says it will reopen as soon as stock is replenished

Long queues were seen outside Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo vaccination centre, on Wednesday, after the COVID-19 vaccination drive was temporarily suspended due to shortage of vaccines.
The COVID-19 vaccines went out of stock at BKC Jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai on April 28. The boards reading 'vaccine out of stock' were put up outside the centre.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the BKC Jumbo vaccination centre will reopen for vaccination as soon as the COVID-19 vaccine stock is replenished.
"The BKC jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai has run out of stock thus it is not active today. It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished," the BMC said.
For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccination drive kickstarted in January, more than 70,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across Mumbai. According to the data, 72,606 registered beneficiaries were inoculated on Tuesday, of which 4,533 were administered Covaxin.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, while more than twice as many patients recovered from the infection during the day.
With the addition of 4,014 new cases, the city’s COVID-19 tally surged to 6,35,541, while the death toll rose to 12,912. Also, 8,240 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases to 5,55,101.