COVID-19: 5,947 schools reopen in rural Maharashtra for students of Classes 8 to 12

At least 5,947 schools in rural Maharashtra, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened on Thursday for students of Classes 8 to 12 with coronavirus safety protocols in place, officials from the education department said.

The state government had issued a notification about restarting physical classes in rural areas which are not reporting new COVID-19 cases.

"There are a total of 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state where 45,07,445 students study in Classes 8 to 12. Of these, 19,997 schools, 5,947 schools in rural areas reopened on Thursday," said Vikas Garad, Deputy Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training.

A total of 4,16,599 students attended schools on the first day," he said.

Kolhapur district saw the highest number of schools - at 940 - reopening followed by Aurangabad (631), Yavatmal (502) and Jalna (447), among others, he said.

According to the officials, the schools reopened after requisite resolutions were passed by respective gram panchayats and by adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols set by the government.