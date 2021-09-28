COVID-19: 17 districts have 100 or below patients in Maharashtra; 9 districts show high positivity rate

Nine districts have a high positivity rate against the weekly average of 2.11% while 11 districts have high growth in COVID-19 patients against the state average of 0.037% in Maharashtra.

However, there is a silver lining as 17 of the total 36 districts have below or 100 patients as of September 27. These districts included Dhule (2) Bhandara (2), Nandurbar (3), Yavatmal (5), Gondia (5), Jalgaon (6), Wardha (6), Washim (7), Nanded (9), Buldhana (15), Hingoli (18), Gadchiroli (19), Akola (29), Jalna (44), Parbhani (61), Chandrapur (88) ad Amravati (100).

As of date 5,82,86,036, COVID-19 tests were conducted while there are 4,52,786 tests per million.

The Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Ahmednagar tops with 4.27% high positivity rate followed by Sindhudurg 4.04%, Palghar 3.39%, Pune 3.37%, Nashik 2.78%, Osmanabad 2.54%, Sangli 2.54%, Satara 2.36% and Ratnagiri 2.36%.

On the other hand, Ahmednagar also ranked first in high growth rate in patients at 0.205% followed by Sindhudurg 0.101%, Ratnagiri 0.088%, Satara 0.076%. Raigad 0.073%, Osmanabad 0.063%, Mumbai 0.060%, Pune 0.058%, Sangli 0.057%, Thane 0.048% and Palghar 0.039%.

According to the department, of the total 22,259 new COVID-19 patients between September 21 and 27, Ahmednagar (4,689), Pune (4,616), Mumbai (3,095), Thane (2,030) and Solapur (1,461) together have 15,891 patients while balance districts reported 6,368 new patients.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:55 PM IST