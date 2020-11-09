Counselling lines open for Std X and XII students

In order to help students appearing for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) re-examinations, the state board has initiated counselling numbers where students can reach out for any queries or help as physical schools are currently shut due to the lockdown. Students who have not cleared the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations this year can appear for the re-exams in November-December, as announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The theory re-exams for Class 10 ATKT students will be conducted from November 20 to December 5, 2020. While, Class 12 students who have not passed the HSC board (general and bifocal) exams can appear from November 20 to December 10. Those in HSC (vocational) can appear from November 20 to December 7, 2020.

The helpline and counselling service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm from November 19 to December 10, 2020. A senior official of MSBSHSE, said, "We have initiated the helping and counselling service so that students or parents who have any queries can contact and address their issues. As schools are physically shut due to lockdown necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, students have multiple questions regarding re-exams."

In addition, the internal assessment (oral and practical re-examinations) for Class 10 will be conducted from November 18 to December 5, by respective schools. While, for Class 12, the internal assessment will be conducted from November 18 to December 10, 2020, by respective junior colleges.

Theory (written) re-examinations will be conducted offline and internal assessment (oral and practical) exams will be conducted via phone calls or online, if required, by maintaining Covid-19 protocols in the respective schools and junior colleges, according to the state board. This year, over 1.25 lakh students have not cleared the SSC examinations and around 1.80 lakh students have not passed in the HSC board examinations in Maharashtra.

Counsellor name Counsellor contact

1. Ashok Sarode- 9322527076 / 8888830139

2. S.N. Shipurkar- 9819016270

3. V.N. Jadhav- 9867874623

4. B.K. Hyalij- 9423947266

5. Shrikant Shingare- 9869634765

6. Shaikh Akhlak Ahmed A Razzak- 9937329370

7. Sneha Ajit Chavan- 7506302353 / 8369015013

8. Anilkumar Gade- 9969038020

9. Chandrakant Munde- 8169699204

10. Shailja Mulaye- 9820646115