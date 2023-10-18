Coto Partners with Mumbai Railway Police for 'Sakhi In Khaki' Initiative, Empowering Women to Voice Safety Concerns | FPJ

Mumbai: Coto, a social community platform designed exclusively for women, has joined hands with the Mumbai Railway Police to support their unique initiative Sakhi In Khaki. The campaign aims to bring the women in Mumbai to consider railway police women personnel as their ‘Sakhi’ (friends) and express their safety concerns/inappropriate experiences they face while commuting by local trains.

Railway Police ensures immediate action

As part of the initiative, to facilitate open and safe engagement between women in the city and the women personnel of the Mumbai Railway Police, coto will be supporting the cause through the women’s safety community, Sakhi In Khaki. Women travellers can use the coto community to report any issues they face during their local travel. They can post photos, videos, and messages about their concerns, and the Railway Police will take immediate action to address them.

Discussing the idea behind the initiative, a senior officer of Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, said, "We are delighted to associate with a platform like coto that shares the same core values concerning safety as we do. Through our collaborative effort, we aim to build a strong connection with the women of the city and instill the confidence that they can seek our support when faced with adverse situations while traveling by local trains. This initiative is an extension of our continuous endeavour towards the safety of women while traveling in Mumbai locals."

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Aparna Acharekar, Co-Founder of coto, said, "coto envisions providing a safe and secure environment for women to express themselves without any hesitations or digital trolling. The initiative promotes a sense of trust among the women in the city, who face safety-related issues while commuting in Mumbai locals, to share their concerns with the women personnel of the Mumbai Railway Police. #SakhiInKhaki encourages women to view the women personnel of Mumbai Railway Police as their friends or their Sakhi in Khaki."

Strengthening the collaboration further, Mumbai Railway Police and coto are partnering with Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. and Mumbai Grahak Panchayat to extend their reach among women in Mumbai.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., added, 'Mumbai Locals are the lifeline of the city, and it is important to ensure that public transport is under the scrutiny of authorities to guarantee a safe travel experience for commuters. The vision of Sakhi In Khaki is to promote safety for women commuters by providing means for a direct call to action. Through this partnership, we are making a humble attempt to support the same and provide passengers of Mumbai Locals a sense of security in unforeseen or uncomfortable situations.'

Anita Khanolkar, Secretary of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, said, "We envision a future that ensures safety and security for all citizens. This forum encourages consumers to voice their concerns and grievances. Associating with Mumbai Railway Police and coto for this initiative has furthered the organization's cause towards extending help and providing support to consumers in times of distress. We look forward to making Mumbai a more comfortable space for women, and this is the first step in the right direction."

This initiative marks a significant step for coto as a community partner in the Mumbai Railway Police’s endeavor towards women's safety. The community will enable women to speak more openly about their safety concerns and experiences, as well as receive the support they require in a seamless and engaging manner.