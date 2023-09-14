Mumbai Autorickshaw Union Launches Women's Safety Campaign In City | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximen’s Union has started a campaign called ‘#FORHER’ to create a safer environment for women who use shared auto services.

“Women in Mumbai regularly risk harassment during their journeys. Recognising this problem, the union has taken a proactive stance to combat such incidents and foster a culture of respect and safety for women," said Shashank Rao, the leader of the union.

Steps to be taken under the campaign

“One of the significant steps taken under this campaign is the creation of separate queues for women passengers at shared rickshaw stands. This will ensure that women travel exclusively with fellow female passengers, reducing the risk of harassment from male co-travellers,” he said.

“The campaign organisers are also facilitating dialogues between rickshaw drivers and passengers. These discussions focus on educating rickshaw drivers about their responsibility in ensuring the safety and comfort of female passengers. Simultaneously, male passengers are encouraged to understand their role in creating a respectful and secure atmosphere for all commuters,” he said.

Recently a local radio channel also ran a campaign concerning the safety of women commuters travelling on shared rickshaws. It involved all stakeholders, from average commuters to film stars and from the traffic police to auto unions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)