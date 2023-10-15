RPF Team Joins Delhi Half Marathon 2023 To Champion Women's Safety On Indian Railways

X

A 25-member team of RPF participated on Sunday in the Delhi Half Marathon 2023 to promote the cause of safe and secure travel on trains for women. The objective behind the run was to create public awareness about various initiatives of RPF aimed at promoting women’s safety and security on the Indian Railways network. In particular, attention was focused on “Meri Saheli” initiative.

Empowering women: A key element in India's vision for development

Empowering women is a non-negotiable part of India's vision for development. Achieving the prosperous India envisioned by our Honorable Prime Minister hinges on ensuring women's safety in public spaces, especially in the extensive public transport network. As railways serve as the primary mode of public transport, the safety of women who travel by train every day is pivotal to our nation's holistic development.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) working under the Ministry of Railways, has been diligently working to enhance the safety of women railway passengers. The "Meri Saheli" teams, operating across India's vast railway network, have been offering assistance and security to countless women traveling alone on long-distance trains. RPF's women personnel work side by side with their male counterparts to ensure women's safety on trains and within railway premises.

In 2023, RPF personnel have displayed remarkable performance, rescuing 862 women from perilous situations near moving trains. Under "Operation Nanhe Farishte," they have also rescued 2,898 unaccompanied girls who were at risk in stations and trains, preventing them from falling into harm's way. Furthermore, they have saved 51 minor girls and 6 women from the clutches of human traffickers.

The integral role of women's safety in national development

RPF women personnel have assisted the delivery of 130 mothers who went into labor during train journeys, with utmost respect for their privacy and dignity. Responding to more than 185,000 helpline calls, RPF personnel have acted swiftly to resolve passengers' issues, particularly those affecting women in distress, such as the destitute, the unwell, the elderly, and the specially-abled.

To raise public awareness and garner cooperation, the RPF team had participated in the Delhi Half Marathon on 15th October 2023, going the extra mile for this noble cause. Comprising a 25-member strong team from different parts of India and various ranks, from the Director General to Constables, the team represented the pan-Indian character of the RPF. This team also included four women RPF personnel hailing from Punjab, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, serving as representatives of RPF Narishakti. Along the marathon route, RPF personnel engaged with the public, displayed banners, and distributed pamphlets to highlight women's safety on railways and seek support from all stakeholders to bolster this cause.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)