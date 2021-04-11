Corruption case: Personal assistants of Anil Deshmukh called for questioning by CBI

The CBI on Sunday called personal assistants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning in connection with allegations of corruption levelled against him by ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, officials said.

Sanjeev Palande and Kundan have been asked to appear before the CBI team for questioning in connection with the preliminary enquiry registered by the agency on the directives of the Bombay High Court, they said. In a letter, Singh had alleged that Palande was present when Deshmukh allegedly asked suspended cop Sachin Waze, facing NIA probe in the case of explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, to allegedly extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai, they said.

Waze, in his statement, had reportedly claimed that Kundan was present during one such conversation.

The agency started its preliminary inquiry into allegations of bribery against Deshmukh on Tuesday on the orders of the high court.

It sent a team of officers from Delhi to Mumbai to carry out the probe.

The CBI has already questioned Waze, Singh and other officers of the Mumbai Police.