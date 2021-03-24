Corruption allegations: HM Anil Deshmukh meets CM Uddhav Thackeray, while Devendra Fadnavis goes knocking on Governor's door

It has been a turbulent few days for the Maharashtra government. Days after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, the controversy is alive and thriving. BJP leaders have mounted a scathing attack against the tri-party Maha Vikas Aghadi administration, with many calling for his resignation.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar had countered the allegations, noting that Deshmukh had been hospitalised with COVID-19 at the timeframe given in the allegation, the Opposition BJP is far from convinced. On Wednesday morning, a delegation led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Raj Bhavan to meet with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The meeting is taking place amid the BJP's attempt to corner the Shiv Sena-led government over police officer Sachin Waze's arrest in the case related to bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house, corruption allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh and intelligence department's report about alleged bribery in police transfers.

"The state has been direction-less for quite some time. We want governor Koshyari to seek a detailed status report from the chief secretary of Maharashtra," a senior BJP leader had told news agency PTI ahead of the meeting.