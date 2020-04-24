Coronavirus update: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. On April 13, Awhad had quarantined himself at his residence for 14 days after he came in contact with a police inspector in Mumbra who tested positive for coronavirus a few days prior to that.
Awhad had tested negative for COVID-19 at that time. On Tuesday night, however, Awhad was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mulund after he complained of fever and uneasiness.
Sources confirmed that a test report that came in on Thursday morning, on a sample collected from Awhad the previous day, showed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the hospital administration refused to comment on the matter, citing patient privacy.
Confirming the development, state health Minister Rajesh Tope told The Free Press that Awhad was responding to treatment and his condition was improving.
As many as 16 persons who are linked in various capacities to Awhad had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the minister to quarantine himself at home.
Among them were five police personnel in his security cover, and those working at the ministers bungalow -- a chef, sweeper and other workers -- as well as a former corporator.
Thirty-five police personnel from Mumbra police station had been placed under home quarantine as they were in contact with the inspector who tested positive for COVID-19.
A journalist who had interviewed Awhad had also tested positive for coronavirus, and after testing negative for COVID-19 subsequently, has been quarantined at a hotel for 14 days.
