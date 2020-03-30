Coronavirus Update: NMMC sets up 17 shelter homes overnight, accommodate over 1400 migrant workers

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up 17 shelter homes in eight administrative wards to offer shelter and food to migrant workers. At present, 1,400 migrant workers have been given shelter at these centres. They are also being screened for health issues and those displaying symptoms will be quarantined.

Following an outcry on social and mainstream media on the exodus of migrant workers in some parts of the country to their hometowns, the ministry of home affairs ordered all the states to arrange for their food and shelter immediately. In just one evening, the NMMC on Sunday set up 17 centres in eight wards and provided refuge to 1,400 such migrants. Located in schools and community centres, these shelters currently have 40-150 people under their roof. “We are ensuring social distancing and making sure there is no crowding,” said Annasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner, NMMC.