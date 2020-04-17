Coronavirus update: Mumbai University creates database for essential services

Mumbai: People can now help those quarantined at home by adding contacts of essential services at, as the University of Mumbai (MU) has created a website for this purpose.

Anyone can add contacts of grocery shop owners, pharmacies, household items, baby care, doctors, food, vegetables, fruits and other essential services that they know of, which will then be verified and published on the MU website.

During the lockdown, people are quarantined at home and are in need of essential services, especially medicines, treatment, food grains, milk and pet food.

A senior officer of the Information Technology (IT) department of MU said, "We want to help the public with contacts of essential services during this CoVID-19 pandemic. Any one can contribute and add contact numbers, names and details of shop owners.

In this way, we can create a database of essential services in all pockets of Mumbai. Those who are in need can access this database, which will be published on the website of MU."

Any person can click on the link and fill up details in the form. The details will then be verified for authenticity. The officer added, "After completion of verification, the information will be displayed in our portal, which will be available on the MU website.

This site has been created to help Mumbaikars get an appropriate database, where anyone can get the information of essential goods and services such as milk, groceries, Vegetables, fruits and medical help. You can help them by giving your information."

Vidyanshu Ambolkar, a resident of Goregaon, said, "It is a good step as each resident can contribute the details of essential services in their own area. It will help senior citizens, as they can easily contact and access services needed."

While, Yashika Jairaj, a resident of Khar, said, "During this crucial time, we got to help each other and share authentic information. Instead of following fake messages on social media, we can access a legit authentic database of essential services."