Mumbai University postpones all exams till May 3 amid coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai: Students of the University of Mumbai (MU) will have to wait longer as all written and practical semester examinations have been postponed till May 3, 2020.

On Thursday, the MU announced the postponement of all Undergraduate (UG)- First Year (FY), Second Year (SY) and Third Year (TY), Postgraduate (PG) and higher education exams of all programmes till May 3 following the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 759 MU exams, out of which 381 are under Science and Technology stream, 182 in Interdisciplinary Studies, 101 in Commerce and Management and 95 under Humanities stream have been postponed.

This decision has been taken following the direction of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to extend the lockdown till May 3.

Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor of MU, said, "We have postponed all MU exams till May 3, 2020 following the decision of extension of lockdown of the state government."

He also appealed to students to not panic at this time. "Students should not panic as we have set up a committee to conduct exams and manage the process. They should use this free time to pursue online education, study via YouTube and other online tools. Students can contact their course specific teachers, college faculty and MU authorities for any queries."

Keep in mind that the exams have only been delayed and not cancelled. University officials also asked students to not be swayed by rumours or fake messages on social media. Vinod Patil, Controller of Board of Examination of MU said, "Do not believe any rumours or fake messages about cancellation of exams. Students should check MU website for all official announcements and instructions."

Firoza Shaikh, a teacher of MU said, "We urge people to not forward any messages on WhatsApp or social media without verifying. Students should follow MU website for any exam related information."