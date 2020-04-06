Coronavirus update: Lockdown brings clear air in Mumbai

Mumbai: Air pollution levels have started to drop dramatically in Mumbai as the city entered into the second week of 21-day lockdown amidst coronavirus fears.
While the pollution in Mumbai is reduced by 84 per cent, the most polluted Bandra and Kurla areas have also became a pollution-free area, revealed on report issued by Vatavaran NGO which works towards environment.
The government had urged people to stay in their house to break the chain of the Corona infection. Due to the lockdown, people and vehicles on the road reduced drastically.
From March 17 to 22, an increase in air quality level and a drastic drop in the emission of various pollutants were recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the report by the CBCP, before the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, the city implemented it from March 17 to April1,2020.
As a result, Mumbai city's air pollution levels have dropped since March 17. A comparative study of air pollution level-statistics has been conducted at 9 locations in Mumbai- Bandra, Borivali, Colaba, CSIA Airport, Kurla, Powai, Sion, Vile Parle and Worli. The proportion of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) was reduced by 87%. PM 2.5 had a 72% decrease.
The particle material dropped 68.9%. The proportion of carbon monoxide (CO) was reduced by 24.1%. The analysis revealeda35.9%drop in the amount of nitrogen monoxide (NOx). "Lockdown has significantly reduced air pollution due to 'work from home'.
People didn't step out of their homes and vehicles too were not seen on the roads. If this crucial step of work from home is continued for the long run, it will help improve air quality and also solve important issues like traffic congestion or flooding,” said Bhagwant Kesabhat founder of Vatavaran foundation.
"The lockdown, which has been implemented in Mumbai for the past two weeks, has increased the good air quality in Mumbai. Due to this, a significant drop in the number of asthma and other patients with COPD were seen," said Dr Danjiv Mehta, Pulmonologist Lilavati hospital.
