Coronavirus update: Lockdown brings clear air in Mumbai

Mumbai: Air pollution levels have started to drop dramatically in Mumbai as the city entered into the second week of 21-day lockdown amidst coronavirus fears.

While the pollution in Mumbai is reduced by 84 per cent, the most polluted Bandra and Kurla areas have also became a pollution-free area, revealed on report issued by Vatavaran NGO which works towards environment.

The government had urged people to stay in their house to break the chain of the Corona infection. Due to the lockdown, people and vehicles on the road reduced drastically.

From March 17 to 22, an increase in air quality level and a drastic drop in the emission of various pollutants were recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the report by the CBCP, before the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, the city implemented it from March 17 to April1,2020.