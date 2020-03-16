Coronavirus update in Mumbai: ITC and Mirage hotel turn into quarantine facilities for travellers coming from abroad

This is the second outlet after the Seven Hills Hospital to be turned into a quarantine facility. Apart from this, the number of beds at the isolation ward of Kasturba Hospital has been increased. Isolation wards in four hospitals in the suburbs have also been tapped.

The current protocol requires people arriving from virus affected regions to be put under home quarantine while their samples are tested.

The number of cases in the city has now risen to 39 -- the highest in India. In Mumbai there have been six cases so far. All schools, malls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, museums and similar public places in the city have already been shut.