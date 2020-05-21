Coronavirus outbreak: For 4th day in a row, COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark in Maharashtra

Mumbai: For the fourth consecutive day, more than 2,000 new cases were reported in the state - 2,260 cases with 65 Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 39,297, with 1,390 deaths so far. However, in a heartening development, so far, more than 10,000 corona patients have fully recovered and been discharged from various hospitals in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, with 679 patients being discharged, the total count of those recovered stood at 10,318.

Forty-one of the 65 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 13 in Pune, three in Navi Mumbai, two each in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad city. “Forty-eight of the 65 patients (74%) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 1,372 new cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total positive count has increased to 24,118, with 841 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 350 patients have recovered and been discharged in the city.