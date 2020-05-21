Coronavirus outbreak: For 4th day in a row, COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark in Maharashtra

Mumbai: For the fourth consecutive day, more than 2,000 new cases were reported in the state - 2,260 cases with 65 Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 39,297, with 1,390 deaths so far. However, in a heartening development, so far, more than 10,000 corona patients have fully recovered and been discharged from various hospitals in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, with 679 patients being discharged, the total count of those recovered stood at 10,318.
Forty-one of the 65 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 13 in Pune, three in Navi Mumbai, two each in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad city. “Forty-eight of the 65 patients (74%) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 1,372 new cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total positive count has increased to 24,118, with 841 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 350 patients have recovered and been discharged in the city.
“Fifteen of the 41 deaths occurred between May 13 and May 15 and the numbers were updated on Wednesday. 150 of 1,372 positive cases were found between May 17 to May 18 and reported by private laboratories on the ICMR portal on Wednesday,” Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer.
The BMC has so far surveyed 58.14 lakh houses and 7,447 suspected influenza-like illness cases were referred till date. 52,798 high risk contacts of patients from slums areas have also been identified, of which 36,167 contacts have been quarantined in institutions.
“Screening camps are being conducted in slum areas and containment zones. So far, 357 camps have been conducted, 18,643 high-risk contacts are identified and 5,188 swabs are taken and 683 positive cases are diagnosed as a result of the screening camps and isolated and given treatment,” said Dr Shah.
Of the 3,07072 laboratory samples, 2,67,775 were negative and 39,297 have tested positive. Currently, 4,04,692 people are in home quarantine and 26,752 people are in institutional.
