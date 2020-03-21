Coronavirus Outbreak: Day after lockdown announcement, migrant workers in Mumbai rush back home

On Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31, this came after the confirmed cases saw rise in Maharashtra. The shutdown will be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, Thackeray told reporters.

In a televised address, Thackeray said only essential services will remain open which include food, milk and medicines. Banks will remain functional, Thackeray said. The Chief Minister ruled out shutting down public transport in Mumbai.

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these in 11 cases, 10 are from Mumbai, including three with no history of foreign travel, while one case is from Pune.

(Inputs from Agencies)