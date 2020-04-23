Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unfazed by prophets of doom

Mumbai: Undeterred by the BJPs criticism of the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray put out a video message on Wednesday asserting that his government is resolved to fight and win the war against the virus.

Possibly, he had at the back of his mind the assessment of the Central team, which according to a media report, has used a mathematical model to suggest that the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai will touch an estimated 42,604 by April 30 and surge to 6,56,407 by May 15!

The five-minute video is an attempt by Thackeray to put the fight against corona virus in perspective; more important is the timing of its release just when the Central team is in Mumbai to review the state’s preparedness.