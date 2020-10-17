Coronavirus in Thane: Recovery and mortality rate improves as TMC ramps up testing in the city

Thane: Increase in the testing capacity has led to a decline in the death rate and improved the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the city.

The number of COVID patients detected daily have also declined. The recovery rate of TMC has now reached to 89.6 percent.

"Since October the testing capacity has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000 per day and this has helped to decline the percentage of patients daily detecting in the city. Earlier, it was above 10 percent, however, after increasing the testing capacity, it has come down to 5 percent," said an official from TMC.

Besides, the death rate has also declined to 2.6 percent, which was above 3 percent earlier.

"In order to increase the awareness about the testing in the city, a campaign regarding the same has been carried within all the wards of TMC. Hence, the testing capacity has doubled, and compared to the same, the new positive cases are declining day by day. The daily number of deaths have also decreased," informed civic official.

Earlier, the TMC was carrying around 2,000 tests daily, which was later increased to 4000 and then to 6000 with Antigen test facilities at the station area to curb the spread of COVID-19 through passengers coming from long-distance trains.

"Since last one month, the daily positive cases has been declined to 300 and above as before the daily positive cases were between 400 to 450, while the daily death counts were above 10," added official.

According to the TMC's health department report, on October 15, the city reported 349 new cases and 5 deaths while on October 16, 352 new cases were 6 deaths were reported. On October 17, the city reported 327 new cases and 7 deaths.

On Saturday, the total number of active patients have reached to 3,420 and so far 38,786 patients have recovered in Thane. The total deaths due to COVID-19 in the city has reached to 1,099.



