Thane Municipal Corporation official slaps auto driver for misbehaving with health staff

Thane: The assistant commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) allegedly slapped an auto driver for misbehaving with a female health staff of the civic body besides passing lewd comments on her.

A TMC official said that Assistant Commissioner Pranali Ghonge Naupada ward on Thursday reached Satis Bridge near the railway station following the complaint of a female civic body staff.

She said that an auto driver allegedly misbehaved with her while she was carrying out the antigen test on passengers. The driver also allegedly passed lewd comments on her and tried to disrupt her from doing her duty.

"A female official of TMC was carrying the tests of the passengers, when one of the auto drivers tried to disrupt the testing and passed vulgar comments," said a TMC official.

When Ghonge asked the errant auto driver about the matter, the latter allegedly entered into an argument with the official. In a fit of rage, the assistant commissioner allegedly slapped the auto driver.

The TMC official said that a few auto drivers were regularly trying to obstruct the testing process and misbehaved with the health staff.

The matter was resolved after police intervention. The police warned the auto drivers in the station area and civic body officials of stern action on repeat of similar incidents.