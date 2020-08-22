Coronavirus in Thane: Mumbra leads the way with zero COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra may still be reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, but one locality in Thane has gone from having hundreds of cases until earlier this month to recording zero new cases on Saturday.
"With 0 patients in Mumbra, the Mumbra pattern sets an example again in Maharashtra. Congrats all citizens, doctors and frontline workers," tweeted state Cabinet Minister for Housing, Dr. Jitendra Awhad.
While the Thane Municipal Corporation as a whole recorded 133 new cases in the areas under its jurisdiction, Mumbra is the only one with no cases on Saturday. And while on August 21, Mumbra had recorded five cases, this is not the first day that it saw absolutely no new cases.
But while the numbers for Thane as a whole may not seem massive, it must be remembered that Mumbra is also one of the most densely populated areas in the district. With small houses, narrow lanes and slum areas, it is certainly praiseworthy that the locality has managed to keep its numbers so low.
Incidentally the partial lockdown in the district has been extended till August 31.
Mumbra had seen a sharp rise in infections in the early days of the viral outbreak, with more than 10 policemen, including a senior police officer, of a police station also getting infected. However, officials had responded with alacrity, sealing dozens of buildings in the area, providing people with food at their homes and more.
Eventually, by the beginning of August the area was no longer reporting any hotspots.
