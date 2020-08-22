Coronavirus in Thane: Mumbra leads the way with zero COVID-19 patients

While the Thane Municipal Corporation as a whole recorded 133 new cases in the areas under its jurisdiction, Mumbra is the only one with no cases on Saturday. And while on August 21, Mumbra had recorded five cases, this is not the first day that it saw absolutely no new cases.

But while the numbers for Thane as a whole may not seem massive, it must be remembered that Mumbra is also one of the most densely populated areas in the district. With small houses, narrow lanes and slum areas, it is certainly praiseworthy that the locality has managed to keep its numbers so low.

Incidentally the partial lockdown in the district has been extended till August 31.