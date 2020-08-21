After Mumbai, now staff members at Sharad Pawar's Baramati house test positive for COVID-19

Four domestic helps working at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's bungalow in Baramati tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, said a senior Pune district official.

"A woman and three men who work at Pawar's `Govindbaug' residence in Baramati tehsil were found to have contracted the virus," he said.

Officials are now tracing the persons who had come in close contact with these four, he said.

Earlier, it was reported that twelve of 50 staffers, including security personnel at the south Mumbai residence of the NCP chief had tested positive for Covid-19. Pawar had canceled his tours and meetings for the next four days and will operate from his residence at Silver Oak.

