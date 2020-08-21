After Mumbai, now staff members at Sharad Pawar's Baramati house test positive for COVID-19

Four domestic helps working at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's bungalow in Baramati tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, said a senior Pune district official.
"A woman and three men who work at Pawar's `Govindbaug' residence in Baramati tehsil were found to have contracted the virus," he said.
Officials are now tracing the persons who had come in close contact with these four, he said.
Earlier, it was reported that twelve of 50 staffers, including security personnel at the south Mumbai residence of the NCP chief had tested positive for Covid-19. Pawar had canceled his tours and meetings for the next four days and will operate from his residence at Silver Oak.
Of the 12 infected, five are from Pawar's security convoy, while the remaining include the cook and a driver. They have been quarantined and are undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 health care facility at the Worli Dome.
After he had returned from his travels to Satara and Kolhapur, on August 9, Pawar had undergone testing along with his family, including daughter and party MP Supriya Sule at the Breach Candy hospital. They tested negative.
Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the NCP chief was doing fine. ''However, I have requested him not to travel for a few days. As far as his staff - security and cook - were concerned, the antigen and RT PCR tests are being conducted as per Covid-19 protocol,'' he noted.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a fever camp in the Silver Oak Colony, comprising bungalows, in south Mumbai.
Pawar has been extensively travelling in various districts to review the Covid-19 containment and discuss the future course of action with the district authorities. He had also visited the Cyclone Nisarga-hit Raigad district. Apart from this, he has held meetings in Pune and Mumbai.
