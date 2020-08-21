Hope SSR case won't go unresolved: Pawar

A day after his grandnephew Parth Pawar tweeted ‘Satyamev Jayate’, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday in a sharp message hoped that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will complete its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case expeditiously without dragging it on for too long.

In a tweet Pawar said, “I am sure the Maharashtra Government will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process.”

He further added, “I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case also under investigation by the CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved.”

He referred to the 2013 murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, also being investigated by the CBI.

Pawar hogged headlines after he censured Parth on August 12 terming him “immature” following his demand for a CBI probe into the SSR death case. “We attach absolutely no importance to what my grand-nephew says,” Pawar had said.

He further stated, “He (Parth) is immature...I have clearly said that I have 100% trust in the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police. But if someone still wants a CBI probe into it then there is no reason to oppose that too.”

Parth and his father and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar maintained silence over Pawar's statement. But by tweeting, “Satyamev Jayate”,' Parth has clearly indicated that he is prepared to chart his own way in politics.