Coronavirus in Thane: Lockdown to continue in city's hotspot areas till September 30

Thane: The hotspots in Thane will continue to be under lockdown rules until September 30, announced Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"With the similar precautionary measures, directed by the state government, the lockdown in hotspots in Thane will continue till the end of this month. The cinema theatres, swimming pool, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, will remain close; except commercial establishments like markets and shops in the city," informed TMC official.

"The commercial establishments have been permitted to be functional from 9 am to 7 pm," added TMC official.

With this, the TMC has released the list of hotspots that come under three different zones of Thane city. "Kalwa Naka, Bhusar Ali, Shivaji Nagar, Vitawa, located in Kalwa ward from Zone 1; Kisan Nagar from Zone 2 and Majiwada, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Uthalsar from Zone 3; consists of various areas and societies which comes under hotspot list," said TMC official.

Thane city COVID update:

With the recovery rate at 90 percent in Thane city, so far a total of 23,325 patients have recovered from COVID-19. At present 1,745 people are undertaking COVID treatment, while until now 839 people have died due to the virus in Thane city.

According to the TMC on Monday, a total of 150 patients recovered from COVID-19, while 5 deaths were reported, and new 188 positive cases were detected in Thane city.