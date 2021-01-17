Coronavirus in Thane: 373 new cases, 3 more deaths

With the addition of 373 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district has reached 2,49,182, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from these new cases reported on Saturday, three more people died due to COVID-19, raising the toll in the district to 6,052, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.43 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,39,004 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district to 95.92 per cent.

At present, there are 4,126 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar, the COVID-19 case count has reached 44,826, while the death toll has gone up to 1,194, an official from the district administration said.