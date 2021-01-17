Amitabh Bachchan hails COVID-19 vaccination drive, calls it 'a proud moment'

A day after India began the vaccination drive against COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday expressed happiness over the "proud" moment.

The 78-year-old actor took to Twitter to expressed hopefulness towards making India COVID-19 free. He also recalled the time when India become polio free.

"It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive @MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND," he tweeted.