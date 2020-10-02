Coronavirus in Pune: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by PMC on Oct 2

Pune reported 1,024 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,47,351 on Friday.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 43 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,571. A total of 1,209 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,141.

As per the update, 1,27,639 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 5,724 tests conducted on Friday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,38,338.

Meanwhile, PMC has also issued a ward wise breakdown of the COVID-19 cases as of October 1. Yesterday, the 1,036 cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Check out the cases in your ward here: