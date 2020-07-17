Coronavirus in Pune: Urgent need to increase hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, says Collector Naval Kishore Ram

As COVID-19 cases keep on surging in Pune, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that there is an urgent need to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. He was speaking at a meeting chaired by Saurabh Rao, Officer on Special Duty at the Divisional Commissioner’s office, and attended by representatives of several hospitals, reported Indian Express.

“While hospitals are raising the difficulties faced by them, such as manpower crisis, at the administration we strongly believe we can overcome this situation with an encouraging and motivated medical community,” the District Collector added.

According to the projections made by the administration, Pune is expected to face a shortage of 216 ICU beds and 109 ventilators by July 20. It is expected that Pune will see at least 12,799 active cases and in another 10 days, the figure is set to jump up to 19,599, the report added.

Meanwhile, Pune city reported 1,812 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 31,844 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll crossed the 900-mark and reached 906 after 17 patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

As many as 1,812 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 31,844, he said.

Also, 764 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, the official added.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,641 new coroanvirus cases, taking the tally to 2,84,281, the state health department said.

With 266 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 11,194, it said in a statement.

5,527 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases to 1,58,140.

So far, 14,46, 386 people have been tested while there are 1,14,907active cases in the state.

(With PTI inputs)