Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 418, PCMC records 209 new cases

Pune reported 418 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 157,051.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 23 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,964.

A total of 860 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 9,858. As of now, 1,43,229 people were dischraged/recovered.

Yesterday 3,509 tests were conducted taking the total count to 6,99,058.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 946 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,13,645, while the death toll increased by 42 to touch 7,418, an official said on Saturday.

A total of 860 people were discharged during the day, he added.

Of the 946 cases, 418 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,57,051 cases so far, while the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad rose by 209 to reach 85,323, he said.

