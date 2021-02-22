Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 328, four fatalities recorded on February 22

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row, even as the Mumbai region, which has seen a bulk of states fatalities, did not report even a single death during the day, the health department said.

The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections last Friday (February 19).

It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on Saturday (Feb 20) and Sunday (Feb 21), respectively.

According to an official statement, with 5,210 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,06,094.

The states recovery rate is 94.96 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.46 per cent, the health department said.

Currently, 2,24,054 people are in home quarantine and 1,891 in institutional quarantine in the state.

The number of active cases in the state increased slightly to 53,113 on Monday from 52,956 a day earlier.

With 73,165 new tests conducted on Monday, the number of samples examined so far in the state increased to 1,57,93,424, the government said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases: 21,06,094; newcases5,210; deaths: 51,806; discharged 19,99,982; activecases: 53,113; people tested so far: 1,57,93,424.