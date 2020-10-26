Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 292, PCMC records 164 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 292 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,59,698.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 17 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,122.

A total of 454 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 6,706. As of now, 1,48,870 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 2,516 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,22,385.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 164 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 86,800. Meanwhile, 1 death was recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1,509.

A total of 119 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 83,018. A total of 1,651 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 3,93,387.